Automated Gold Trading System Released By Golduxe

GoldUxe are pleased to announce the release of their eagerly anticipated trading system for Gold, the fully automated trading system has been in development for almost 12 months.

The Expert Advisor (EA)is programmed to operate on the MetaTrader platform, with users having the option to purchase single or multiple account licenses for both the market mature Metatrader 4, or the new, up and coming Metatrader 5 trading platform. MetaTrader has been the platform of choice for FX and Gold traders over the last 20 years.

Speaking about the product, COO Clive Hart states that Golduxe is "incredibly popular for both prop traders and self trading accounts". He added that the system performance speaks volumes for itself and the team is dedicated to continual product improvement. He adds there will be more expert advisors' being released during the course of 2024 which includes EA's for Indices and Forex instruments.

Hart also confirms "For too long the FX market has been blighted by low quality and recycled trading systems, this has now changed with the release of the Golduxe system. Our clients have the reassurance of our live trading results and verified account to ensure confidence in the system moving forward."