Russians Launch Missile Strike On Kharkiv District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv district on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 3.

Serhii Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, an area of a village in the Kharkiv district came under attack. Reports of destruction and casualties are being clarified," the post said.

Melnyk urged citizens not to leave shelters while the air raid alert was in place.

"Be careful as there is a high probability of repeated launches of missiles, the target of which can be both Kharkiv and settlements of the region," he said.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, confirmed that the Russian army had struck the Kharkiv region.

"A hit in the region was recorded. At this time, there are no casualties. The details are being ascertained," he wrote on Telegram.

An explosion in Kharkiv was heard at about 12:20.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned there was a threat of the use of ballistic missiles in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.