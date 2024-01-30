Why Bangladesh Can't Get Enough Of Hasina

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The result of Bangladesh's 12th parliamentary election on January 7, 2024, came as no surprise: Prime Minister Sheik Hasina coasted to her fourth electoral victory while her Awami League picked up 223 of 300 parliamentary seats, nearly 75% of the legislature's“voting shares.”

Electoral drubbings of this magnitude are possible when the winning candidate is an incumbent,

has

the backing of the state apparatus, has demonstrated successful stewardship of the nation's foreign relations and economy and enjoys a mostly sympathetic media establishment.



Moreover, victory is all the easier when opposition candidates

lack stature

and/or

the major opposition party boycotts the

election outright, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) did this year and in previous

elections. The BNP claimed a fair election under the incumbent was not possible.

40%

of eligible Bangladeshi voters participated

in the election, according to Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, who initially stirred confusion by putting the figure at 28% at a press briefing after polling was closed.



Still, some members of the Dhaka

press corps – both foreign and domestic – were of the view

that 40% was a low turnout that called into question the legitimacy of the vote.

