Netflix's Unique Virat Kohli Tribute Goes Viral; 'Select All Squares With Goats' Gesture Wins Hearts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent social media post, Netflix India captured the essence of cricketing greatness by spotlighting none other than the formidable Virat Kohli. The post, adorned with an image of the cricketing legend among a collection of goats, humorously invited users to "Select all squares with GOATs," accompanied by a goat emoji.

The cleverly crafted post, titled "Thinking inside the box for a change," swiftly garnered attention and ignited a wave of excitement among fans of Virat Kohli and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Kohli, often regarded as the epitome of excellence in contemporary cricket, stands tall among his peers, symbolizing dominance, determination, and unparalleled skill.

The portrayal of Kohli alongside goats, an acronym for "Greatest of All Time," underscores his undisputed status as a modern-day cricketing maestro. His illustrious career, marked by numerous records, accolades, and awe-inspiring performances, has firmly etched his name in the annals of cricketing history.

The viral Netflix post not only celebrates Kohli's remarkable achievements but also serves as a testament to his enduring legacy in the world of cricket. As the face of the sport, Kohli continues to transcend boundaries, uniting fans and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds under the banner of cricketing brilliance.

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates Kohli's next masterstroke on the field, the Netflix post serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring influence and unwavering legacy in the realm of sports. With each innings, Kohli continues to etch his name in the annals of cricketing folklore, solidifying his status as a true icon of the game.

In celebration of King Kohli's unparalleled prowess and unwavering commitment to cricketing excellence, fans unite in admiration, paying homage to a living legend whose legacy knows no bounds.

"He's truly a legend of the game, and it's amazing to see how much impact and influence he's had on fans and fellow players alike," wrote a user on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a post featuring the Netflix Instagram post.

"King is the GOAT," said another user, while a third noted, "It's Kohli's era and we all are living in it!"

A fourth fan said, "GOAT for a reason."

Virat Kohli, who opted out of the first two Test against England due to personal reason, was last week crowned the ICC men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his excellent run in the format last year headlined by a phenomenal outing in the World Cup at home.

The former India skipper wrapped up the year with an impressive tally of 1,377 runs, boasting six centuries and eight half-centuries in his record. Kohli's monumental achievements in 2023 will forever be etched in cricketing history. Notably, he surpassed the esteemed Sachin Tendulkar's longstanding record of ODI centuries, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The accolade marks a crowning moment for Kohli, who guided India to the World Cup final, earning the coveted Player of the Tournament prize for his record-breaking performance of 765 runs in 11 matches.

This accolade signifies the seventh individual ICC award bestowed upon Kohli during his illustrious career, marking his fourth triumph in the ODI category, following his previous victories in 2012, 2017, and 2018. Additionally, Kohli clinched the Test award in 2018, while his outstanding performances in 2017 and 2018 earned him the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

Kohli secured the coveted silverware from a competitive shortlist that included fellow countrymen Gill and Mohammed Shami, along with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.