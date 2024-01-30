Osmania University's History Comes Alive With Light & Sound Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) The history of Hyderabad's prestigious Osmania University will come alive in the form of light and sound show every evening at the iconic Arts College on the sprawling campus.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday night inaugurated a light and sound show, offering a visual treat to citizens.

The light and sound show captures the more than 100 years long journey of Osmania University and showcase the lives of unsung heroes, using dynamic lighting, laser effects and immersive 3D visuals

Funded by the Ministry of Tourism, it showcases the Osmania University's history, the Indian freedom struggle and the university's role in the formation of Telangana state.

The minister said that the show will help promote heritage tourism, especially among the youth. He termed the show a part of celebrating and protecting heritage.

He mentioned that the show brings to life the rich history, heritage and culture of Arts College and Osmania University.

He also recalled that Osmania University was at the heart of the movement for Telangana. He stated that the university produced many intellectuals and celebrities.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder said that Arts College, known for its educational activities, has now become a happening place culturally.

Set up with a cost of Rs 11.8 crore, the light and sound system comprises 600 lights. The show offers more than 16 million colour combinations using advanced technology and the DMX protocol.

The script for the show, which will be open to the public every day free of cost, has been crafted by the Department of Archaeology while voice over has been provided by actor Sai Kumar.

Osmania University turned 100 in 2017. It was on April 26, 1917, that Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan issued a 'farman' (royal decree) for the establishment of Osmania University.

Within two years of the decree, classes began for the first batch from a building in the Gunfoundry area.

In 1934, the university was allotted 566 acres in the Adikmet area for its permanent campus. The Nizam laid the foundation stone for the iconic Arts College building, which later became the symbol of the university.

Four years later, the campus and the Arts College, with its magnificent facade, was inaugurated.

A blend of Qutub Shahi and Mughal architecture, the granite structure was designed by Belgian architect Monsieur Jasper. With 164 vast rooms and a plinth of 2.5 lakh square feet, the Arts College is one the last major structures built by the Nizam.

Osmania University's distinguished alumni include former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao; India's first astronaut, Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma; celebrated film director Shyam Benegal; former RBI Governor Y. Venugopal Reddy; founder and chairman of Cobra Beer and Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, Karan Bilimoria; and Magsaysay awardee Shantha Sinha.

Arts College became the second venue in Hyderabad to have a light and sound show after the one at historic Golconda Fort inaugurated last week.

--IANS

ms/svn