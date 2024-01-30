(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) From Dubai With Love: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Announces Valentine's Week Offers







Dubai, Monday 29th January, 2024 – Love is in the air and Millennium Place Barsha Heights invites you to celebrate the week of love with two enchanting Valentine's Day offerings.





Valentine's Afternoon High-Tea for Two

With a menu of signature favourites, you're guaranteed to leave with a full heart and stomach - indulge in Strawberry & Orange Blinis with beetroot Smoked Salmon, authentic Cranberry Scones, a selection of hand curated desserts and so much more. Made with love, from Millennium Place, Barsha Heights.





When: 13th - 18th February

Price: AED 155 for two

To Book: (48 hours in advance), please email: ... or call +971 58 606 0831.



Valentine's Day Special at Twenty 9 Lounge

Light up hearts this Valentine's day with a 5-course set menu for two among Dubai Skyline views. Join us at Twenty 9 lounge for a Valentine's Soire to remember. Venture into our romantic haven with a live duo performance playing the sweetest melodies. Expect a 5-course set menu including chef's best flavours -

starting with a poached lobster amuse bouche, followed by a red velvet bisque and a choice of five mains including a cajun style striploin, Asian red snapper and a romantic sharing platter of sushi and sashimi.. Round off the evening with chef's signature red temptation dessert featuring a Dark chocolate sponge, raspberry sand, strawberry coulis, passion fruit jelly, mango cremeux and pomegranate pearls.



Looking for a love affair that wows? Head down to Millennium Place Barsha Heights this Valentine's Day!

When: 14th February

Price: AED 299 for Two

To Book: (48 hours in advance), please email: ... or call +971 58 606 0831.



