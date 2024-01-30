(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) From Dubai With Love: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Announces Valentine's Week Offers
Dubai, Monday 29th January, 2024 – Love is in the air and Millennium Place Barsha Heights invites you to celebrate the week of love with two enchanting Valentine's Day offerings.
Valentine's Afternoon High-Tea for Two
With a menu of signature favourites, you're guaranteed to leave with a full heart and stomach - indulge in Strawberry & Orange Blinis with beetroot Smoked Salmon, authentic Cranberry Scones, a selection of hand curated desserts and so much more. Made with love, from Millennium Place, Barsha Heights.
When: 13th - 18th February
Price: AED 155 for two
To Book: (48 hours in advance), please email: ... or call +971 58 606 0831.
Valentine's Day Special at Twenty 9 Lounge
Light up hearts this Valentine's day with a 5-course set menu for two among Dubai Skyline views. Join us at Twenty 9 lounge for a Valentine's Soire to remember. Venture into our romantic haven with a live duo performance playing the sweetest melodies. Expect a 5-course set menu including chef's best flavours -
starting with a poached lobster amuse bouche, followed by a red velvet bisque and a choice of five mains including a cajun style striploin, Asian red snapper and a romantic sharing platter of sushi and sashimi.. Round off the evening with chef's signature red temptation dessert featuring a Dark chocolate sponge, raspberry sand, strawberry coulis, passion fruit jelly, mango cremeux and pomegranate pearls.
Looking for a love affair that wows? Head down to Millennium Place Barsha Heights this Valentine's Day!
When: 14th February
Price: AED 299 for Two
To Book: (48 hours in advance), please email: ... or call +971 58 606 0831.
MENAFN30012024003092003082ID1107784158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.