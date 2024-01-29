Flash News: OKX Launches Innovative 'Chart Trading' Feature To Enhance Trading Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, The United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 30, 2024.



OKX Launches Innovative 'Chart Trading' Feature to Enhance Trading Experience

OKX today announced the launch of its new 'Chart Trading' feature for web users. This innovative feature is designed to enhance trading efficiency, providing users with a more immersive and user-friendly trading experience.

The new 'Chart Trading' feature allows traders to conduct analyses, make decisions and execute trades more quickly and effectively. By integrating features such as fullscreen chart layout, direct chart trading and drawing tools, this feature enhances the efficiency of the trading process.

In addition, the well-designed interface and layout offer a more immersive trading experience to OKX users. This can be especially appealing to traders accustomed to platforms like TradingView and MetaTrader, who appreciate a similar chart layout or trading flow.

The new feature also provides traders with greater control over how they view market price trends, enhancing their ability to conduct detailed technical analysis. With the manual scale adjustment for the Y-axis, users can customize their view to match their specific trading strategies. This level of customization is highly valued by traders who rely on precision and specificity in their strategies.

OKX remains committed to providing its users with the best trading experience. With the launch of the 'Chart Trading' feature, OKX continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering innovative and user-centric solutions in the digital asset trading space.

Further details on the new feature and its benefits can be found here .



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

Disclaimer