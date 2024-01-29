Azerbaijan Announces Agenda For Upcoming Parliamentary Session

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The agenda for
the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament to be conducted on
February 1 has been released, Trend reports.
The agenda includes the following issues:
1. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the plan of
legislative work in the spring session of 2024.
2. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the
establishment of the Disciplinary Commission of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
3. Draft resolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament on the
establishment of the Accounts Commission of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
4. Draft law on joining the "International Agreement on Olive
Oil and Table Olives of 2015".
5. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" (first
reading).
6. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Automobile Roads" (first reading).
7. Draft law on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan
Republic "On food security" (first reading).
8. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code,
the Family Code, and the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Prevention of Domestic Violence" (first reading).
9. Draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" (second
reading).
10. A bill on amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure, the
Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses,
and the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Lawyers and Lawyer
Activity" and "On Education" (second reading).
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.