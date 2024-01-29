Azerbaijan Achieves Remarkable Development And Success Over Last Two Decades

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. In two decades, Azerbaijan has recovered its sovereignty and territorial integrity, established an independent foreign policy, emerged as an important regional and global player, and attained a thriving economy, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov told Trend .

He emphasized that the triumph in the Second Karabakh War marked a glorious chapter in Azerbaijan's history.

"Despite substantial pressure and threats from pro-Armenian states and certain international organizations, the restoration of our country's territorial integrity was achieved through the determination and steadfastness of President Ilham Aliyev, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and our heroic army," the MP said.

He highlighted that Azerbaijan has attained significant progress and success in all areas.

"In the last two decades, Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham Aliyev, has achieved successes that have turned the long-cherished dream of the National Leader into reality. Under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our people liberated their lands from Armenian occupation, securing the territorial integrity of the independent Azerbaijani state after 30 years. On November 8, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev officially declared the liberation of the city of Shusha, often regarded as the pearl of Karabakh, from occupation," Gurbanov said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel