Azerbaijan Achieves Remarkable Development And Success Over Last Two Decades

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. In two decades,
Azerbaijan has recovered its sovereignty and territorial integrity,
established an independent foreign policy, emerged as an important
regional and global player, and attained a thriving economy,
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for
Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov told Trend .
He emphasized that the triumph in the Second Karabakh War marked
a glorious chapter in Azerbaijan's history.
"Despite substantial pressure and threats from pro-Armenian
states and certain international organizations, the restoration of
our country's territorial integrity was achieved through the
determination and steadfastness of President Ilham Aliyev, the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and our heroic army," the MP
said.
He highlighted that Azerbaijan has attained significant progress
and success in all areas.
"In the last two decades, Azerbaijan, led by President Ilham
Aliyev, has achieved successes that have turned the long-cherished
dream of the National Leader into reality. Under the leadership of
President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our people
liberated their lands from Armenian occupation, securing the
territorial integrity of the independent Azerbaijani state after 30
years. On November 8, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev officially
declared the liberation of the city of Shusha, often regarded as
the pearl of Karabakh, from occupation," Gurbanov said.
