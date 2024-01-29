Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Inclusion Of Ayurveda, Yoga In Ayushman Bharat Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a a PIL that had sought the inclusion of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in the Union government's public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, passed the order, dismissing the plea "in default" after no one appeared on behalf of the petitioner, BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

On November 2, 2023, the court had issued notice to Union Ministries of AYUSH, Finance, Health & Family Welfare, and Home , and the Delhi government on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which contended that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is currently limited to allopathic hospitals and dispensaries, excluding various indigenous medical systems like ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, siddha, unani, and homeopathy, which are deeply rooted in India's traditions and effective for addressing modern healthcare needs.

The court had sought responses from the authorities, who had been given eight weeks to file it.

The PIL stressed on need to recognise and integrate indigenous medical systems into public health schemes, as they are deeply rooted in the country's traditions and culture, and the importance of providing citizens with the right to choose their preferred treatment and doctor while ensuring widespread accessibility and quality of healthcare services.

