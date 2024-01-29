Fluoramics Introduces Sprayable Hinderrust: Cable & Metal Rust Protector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector may be applied with chemical-approved garden sprayers as shown.

HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector is available in quart, gallon, and 5-gallon carboy.

New version of HinderRUST combines rust stopping power with ease of application.

- Gregg Reick, Fluoramics' President and Chemical Engineer, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fluoramics, a premier provider of thread sealants, greases, lubricants and corrosion control products has introduced a new sprayable version of HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector .HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector offers several features not found in other lubricating rust stoppers:.It provides extreme ease of application as it may be sprayed through off-the-shelf chemical-approved squirt bottles or garden sprayers..It offers both short-term and long-term penetrating protection against flash rust, pitting, and corrosion..Unlike many other rust stoppers, HinderRUST products do not evaporate away..It is removable through normal finishing procedures such as power washing, or cleaning with acids and chemicals.HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector is engineered using HinderRUST® Technology . It goes on as a mobile liquid that wets to surfaces and creeps into seams and areas which cannot be reached. It starts protecting and lubricating surfaces upon application, and stops existing rust while preventing new rust from forming.Use HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector for short- and long-term storage plus shipping protection, and for equipment maintenance and storage, tools, agricultural equipment, and car parts. It prevents flash rust and corrosion on aluminum, brass, alloys, cast iron, hardened steel, and stainless steel and is extremely easy to apply to large areas with the use of common sprayers.“Our customers have been asking for a non-aerosol sprayable version of HinderRUST. We are happy to deliver this product which can be used anywhere you need corrosion protection,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics' President and Chemical Engineer.Also use this HinderRUST version as a lubricant during nut/bolt and final product assembly to prevent rust, metal seizures, and galling.HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector is non-toxic and non-flammable. All HinderRUST products are non-hazardous which means they are safe to use everywhere and will not evaporate over time. The chemistry is both water-displacing and self-repairing. It remains mobile and fills voids created by nicks, scratches, or dents.Unlike competing brands, HinderRUST is based on engineered chemistry that makes it an incredibly effective rust stopper. All HinderRUST products are surface active through a chemical process known as adsorption which spreads the product across the surface of metal and forms a molecular adhesion to the surface. Adsorption creates a thin film of HinderRUST on metal surfaces which make it much more difficult to wear off.HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector is available in quarts, gallons, and 5-gallon carboys. Simply pour into a squirt bottle or other sprayer of choice and apply to wet or dry metals. Reapply as needed.Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, MN, USA, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. If you have technical questions about Fluoramics products, you can“Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company's website at .

