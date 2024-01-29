Hotelsbyday Partners With Aqua Soleil Hotel & Mineral Water Pool For Daycations In California's Coachella Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO of HotelsByDayDESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant new partnership, HotelsByDay, the innovative platform for booking day-use hotel rooms, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the Aqua Soleil Hotel & Mineral Water Pool. This alliance marks a refreshing twist in the concept of 'Daycations,' providing a unique blend of relaxation and luxury in the heart of California's scenic Coachella Valley.Nestled between the San Jacinto and San Bernardino Mountains and near the Joshua Tree National Park, Aqua Soleil Hotel & Mineral Water Pool is a hidden gem, offering an exclusive experience with its natural hot mineral water pools. Sourced from the Desert Hot Springs Aquifer, these pools are renowned for their healing and restorative properties, offering a serene oasis to guests.The hotel features a range of recently remodeled accommodations to suit every need. From the vibrant and comfortable Single King rooms to the spacious Double Queen rooms with private balconies, each space is designed to provide a peaceful retreat. The Soleil Suites offer privacy and indulgence for those seeking an intimate and luxurious experience with their private 6 x 10' jetted mineral water pools.The partnership highlights the flexibility and convenience of day-use bookings through HotelsByDay, allowing guests to enjoy premium facilities without the commitment of an overnight stay. Whether for a quick getaway, a productive workday in a new environment, or a relaxing spa day, this collaboration caters to diverse needs.The Spa at Soleil enhances the experience with various body treatments, facials, and massages. Utilizing organic products from Body Deli, the spa promises a rejuvenating experience, aligning perfectly with the natural ethos of the hotel.This collaboration offers a cost-effective alternative to the typical Palm Springs experience, just 15 minutes away, but without the Palm Springs price tag. It invites locals and visitors alike to discover the therapeutic benefits of mineral water pools and the serene beauty of Desert Hot Springs.In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.For more information about this escape to the desert daycation experience, please visit HotelsByDay .About HotelsByDay :HotelsByDay offers a global platform for flexible daytime hotel bookings. Catering to day-use needs, it provides room access for work, relaxation, or layovers and extends amenities like pool and spa access. This global service is reshaping the hotel industry, emphasizing affordability and convenience.About Aqua Soleil Hotel & Mineral Water Pool:Aqua Soleil Hotel & Mineral Water Pool is a renowned spa hotel in California's Coachella Valley, famous for its mineral water pools from the Desert Hot Springs Aquifer. The hotel offers a variety of accommodations and a full-service spa, providing guests with a tranquil and luxurious escape.

