United States Marks Partnerships In Cyclone Recovery Efforts In Sofala Province

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The U.S. government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is pleased to announce significant progress in helping Mozambicans affected by cyclones and floods.

USAID's Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman visited today the city of Dondo, Sofala Province, a community that Cyclone Idai ravaged almost five years ago, to emphasize the U.S. Government's determination to help Mozambicans confront disasters and emerge stronger, healthier, and safer.

Immediately after Idai in 2019, the U.S. provided $119 million in disaster relief to Mozambique and neighboring countries.

Now, the U.S. is partnered with UN agencies to make families and communities more resilient to cyclones and serious flooding.

“Climate change poses threats that require urgent action.

The United States is proud to work with UN agencies and the Mozambican government to find solutions to help people in the most vulnerable areas of Sofala Province,” stated Deputy Administrator Coleman.

The United States launched in 2022 the USAID Resilient Recovery in Sofala project with the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat). This ongoing project has resulted in the construction of six storm-resistant buildings in Dondo, Buzi, and Nhamatanda districts that serve as safe havens during intense storms. The project is currently constructing 130 homes that can withstand high winds and flooding.

Already, the first model houses, built with storm-proof roofs, withstood Cyclone Freddy in 2023.

USAID has trained local artisans to construct 20 more houses in 2024.

To support families displaced by flooding, USAID, partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has provided training to 2,449 farmers, who have also received vouchers for tools, seeds and fertilizers so that they can grow drought resistant crops.

Further, the project is helping revive local farmer associations and will support engineering works to make operable long-unused collective irrigation systems.

Building resilience for future emergencies is a critical component of the broader U.S. Government assistance in Mozambique. In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $812 million in annual assistance to help Mozambique build a healthier, more secure, more democratic, and more prosperous country for all citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Mozambique.