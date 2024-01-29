Worth Announces Techonomy Climate: Encoding Resilience In Silicon Valley On April 3, 2024

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Worth Media Group proudly announces the 5th Techonomy Climate Conference, set to take place on April 3, 2024, at the state-of-the-art Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View, California. This event will bring together visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders from the global tech industry to address the pressing challenges posed by the climate crisis.

The conference will commence at 8:30 am and conclude at 6:00 pm, providing a platform for fruitful discussions, insightful presentations, and collaborative initiatives aimed at leveraging technology to combat climate change. Techonomy is a division of Worth Media Group.

"Silicon Valley has become a global hub for climate tech innovation," according to Dan Costa, Editor-in-Chief of Techonomy and Chief Content Officer at Worth Media Group. "No other community has this mix of investors, engineers, and visionaries working on real, scalable climate solutions."

The noteworthy stage of Techonomy Climate has witnessed some of the brightest minds shaping the future of our planet, and among them stand these trailblazing speakers who have left an indelible mark on the discourse of environmental innovation.



Jon Creyts, the dynamic CEO of RMI, brought unparalleled insights into sustainable practices that reverberated through boardrooms worldwide.

Wawa Gatheru, the visionary Founder and Executive Director of Black Girl Environmentalist infused the audience with her passion for inclusivity in the environmental movement, inspiring a new generation of eco-champions.

Katharine Hayhoe, renowned author of "Saving Us" and Chief Scientist at The Nature Conservancy, captivated hearts and minds with her compelling narratives that bridge science and humanity.

Amanda Leland, the formidable Executive Director of the Environmental Defense Fund, delivered thought-provoking perspectives that challenged the status quo and galvanized action.

Bill McKibben, the multifaceted author, educator, and activist, and founder of Third Act left an indomitable legacy, igniting a call to arms for a sustainable future.

Melanie Nakagawa, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft, unveiled the tech giant's commitment to environmental stewardship, paving the way for corporate responsibility.

Sophie Purdom, the Co-Founder of Climate Tech VC, brought a fresh perspective on investing in climate solutions, fostering a new era of sustainable entrepreneurship. Mike Schroepfer, Partner at Gigascale Capital, shared his expertise on the intersection of technology and sustainability, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Together, these luminaries formed a symphony of ideas, leaving an enduring resonance in the Techonomy Climate archives. 2024 will continue the tradition of featuring influential figures to be announced in the coming weeks who will address crucial topics, including artificial intelligence and climate, climate-focused investments, greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategies, and pioneering climate-monitoring tech projects.

The conference will feature plenary sessions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will enjoy breakfast, lunch, and a closing reception. In-person registration is available on the conference website.

Techonomy Climate, a groundbreaking franchise at the intersection of technology and the environment, has received generous sponsorship from industry leaders in the past. Companies like Autodesk, Volvo, Target, IBM, EDF, U. S. Steel, and Deloitte have demonstrated their commitment to driving innovation and sustainability by supporting this influential platform. For organizations interested in learning how they can get involved, please contact Worth Media Partnerships at ... .

About Worth Media Group

Worth Media Group brings together a successful and influential community of business leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, financial professionals, and nonprofit leaders to explore topics related to how business and innovation can accelerate social and economic progress. Our integrated media platforms include our quarterly print edition of Worth Magazine, daily digital content and weekly newsletters from Worth and Techonomy, as well as an extensive schedule of Worth & Techonomy events. Learn more at .