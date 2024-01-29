(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Oil Manufacturing in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Volatile shifts in consumer demand and market conditions have hurt the Essential Oil Manufacturing industry's expansion through the end of 2023. Essential oils have seen a revival in their popularity amid a growing consumer shift to natural, eco-friendly alternatives of everyday products, aiding industry revenue. However, falling disposable income in the year marked by rising inflationary pressures, along with decreasing demand from cosmetic and beauty products manufacturers, have dampened industry demand.
Similarly, the rising costs that come with manufacturers, which include having a consistent line of workers and many machineries to process these plant extracts, have continually pressured profit. Revenue was set to decrease at a CAGR of 2.1% through the end of 2023 to $1.3 billion, including a projected 2.6% increase in 2023 alone.
The Essential Oil Manufacturing industry develops and produces concentrated hydrophobic liquids that contain aroma compounds from plants. An oil is essential in the sense that it carries a distinctive scent or essence of a particular plant. This industry does not include products manufactured for medical, pharmacological or culinary purposes.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
