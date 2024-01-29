Global Small Bulldozer Market Size To Worth USD 3.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Small Bulldozer Market Size was Valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Small Bulldozer Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: BEML Limited, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere & Company, DEUTZ AG, Shantui Construction Machinery (Shantui Heavy Industry Machinery Co.), J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Liebherr Machines Bulle SA, Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry and Other Key Vendors.

The Global Small Bulldozer Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the projected period. The small bulldozer market is growing due to increase government spending on infrastructure development and a rise in construction activity globally.





A dozer, also called a bulldozer, is a type of crawler used mostly for moving ruins or other similar objects. It has a heavy metal plate attached to it. Bulldozer is used in construction to move vast amounts of materials (soil, sand, debris, etc.). Small bulldozers are used in industries for flattening, levelling, and crushing tasks. In addition, as developing nations massively engage in the construction of their infrastructure, it is anticipated that their use of small bulldozers would increase. Additionally, bulldozer demand is predicted to be driven by the trend of renting construction equipment rather than buying it entirely, as rental businesses look to increase their fleets to satisfy consumer demands. The expansion of the agriculture sector, the rise in mining and extraction activities, and technical advancements are the main factors driving the growth of the small bulldozer market. The small bulldozer market has been adversely affected by changes in regulatory laws pertaining to emissions and other environmental requirements and concerns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Small Bulldozer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Crawler Bulldozer, and Wheeled Bulldozer), By Blade Type (S-blade, U-blade, S-U-blade, and Others), By End-user (Agriculture, Construction, Mining, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The crawler bulldozer segment is expected to grow at the rapid rate in the global small bulldozer market during the predicted period.

The global small bulldozer market segments based on product type divided into crawler bulldozers and wheeled bulldozers. The crawler bulldozer segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global small bulldozer market throughout the forecast period. The crawler bulldozer is ideal for narrow spaces, which is fuelling the market's growth, as well as for grading, clearing soil, and preparing construction sites in urban areas.

The S-U-blade segment is expected to grow at the greatest pace in the global small bulldozer market during the estimated period.

The global small bulldozer market is classified into S-blade, U-blade, S-U-blade, and Others. S-U-blade are projected to expand at the greatest pace in the global small bulldozer market during the forecast period. This is because of its smoother surface, which attracts a lot of users and is perfect for handling materials like gravel and sand.

The construction segment is anticipated to hold the biggest share of the global small bulldozer market during the forecast period.

The global small bulldozer market is divided into agriculture, construction, mining, and others segments based on end user. The construction segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global small bulldozer market throughout the forecast period. The governments' initiative to build enough road links and infrastructure is driving up the global demand for small bulldozers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global small bulldozer market over the predicted time period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the greatest share of the global small bulldozer market in the coming years. Growth in the sector in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by the need for efficient earthmoving in crowded urban areas, which has made this equipment necessary.

North America is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global small bulldozer market throughout the forecast period. Increased government spending on infrastructure development and the expansion of the residential sector are two factors driving the small bulldozer market in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Small Bulldozer Market include BEML Limited, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere & Company, DEUTZ AG, Shantui Construction Machinery (Shantui Heavy Industry Machinery Co.), J. C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment AB, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Liebherr Machines Bulle SA, Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , the flagship model of Shantui's latest generation of hydraulic bulldozers, the SD17 series bulldozer has an innovative machine design, a new cab, and an electro-hydraulically controlled drive system that significantly increase operating efficiency and comfort while driving or riding.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Small Bulldozer Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Small Bulldozer Market, By Product Type



Crawler Bulldozer Wheeled Bulldozer

Global Small Bulldozer Market, By Blade Type



S-blade

U-blade

S-U-blade Others

Global Small Bulldozer Market, End-user



Agriculture

Construction

Mining Others

Global Small Bulldozer Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

