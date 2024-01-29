Corporate Wellness Market Size | Share Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Corporate Wellness Market Report by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition and Weight Management, Stress Management, and Others), Category (Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers), Delivery (Onsite, Offsite), Organization Size (Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 66.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/corporate-wellness-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Corporate Wellness Industry:

Rising Concerns About Well-Being of Employee:

Increasing concerns about the well-being of employees are propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, organizations are recognizing that improved physical and mental health of employees benefits in enhancing their productivity at work.

Furthermore, corporate wellness programs encompass physical fitness, mental health support, stress management, and nutrition. Apart from this, improved health and reduced stress aid in lowering absenteeism and turnover rates, which is impelling the growth of the market. Additionally, this not only saves on recruitment and training costs but also enhances the overall productivity and profitability of the organization.

Increasing Healthcare Costs:

The growing focus on corporate wellness due to the rising healthcare costs is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, various organizations are adopting wellness programs as a proactive measure to mitigate these costs. Moreover, corporate wellness initiatives aim to prevent illness and promote healthier lifestyles among employees. Furthermore, these programs reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity by encouraging regular exercise, healthy eating, and stress management. In addition, improved employee health benefits in high employee engagement, which is propelling the market growth.

Remote Work Challenges:

The rising remote challenges among employees are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, companies are focusing on adapting wellness programs to cater to the needs of a dispersed workforce. Moreover, remote employees are facing isolation, sedentary work environments, and imbalanced work and personal lives. Organizations are seeking innovative solutions, such as virtual wellness programs and digital resources, to address these challenges. These programs encompass virtual fitness classes, mental health webinars, and digital well-being tools. The flexibility of remote wellness initiatives ensures that employees can access support and resources regardless of their physical location.

Leading Companies Operating in the Corporate Wellness Industry:



Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virgin Pulse

Vitality

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC Wellsource Inc.

Corporate Wellness Market Report Segmentation:

By Service:



Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition and Weight Management

Stress Management Others

Health risk assessment represented the largest segment due to the increasing demand for effective wellness solutions.



By Category:



Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists Organizations/Employers

Organizations/employers accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and mental health issues among employees.



By Delivery:



Onsite Offsite

Onsite holds the biggest market share as they provide easy and immediate access to wellness resources among employees.



By Organization Size:

Large scale organizations exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of the increasing focus on workplace wellness.



Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations Large Scale Organizations

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the corporate wellness market due to favorable government initiatives.

Global Corporate Wellness Market Trends:

The rising awareness among individuals about mental health issues in the workplace is supporting the market growth. In addition, companies are focusing on expanding their wellness programs to include mental health support. Besides this, organizations are increasingly offering resources like counseling, mindfulness programs, and stress management techniques to address issues like stress and anxiety.

Increasing preferences for personalized wellness services among employees is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, employers are providing customizable wellness programs that cater

to the different needs and goals of individuals.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163