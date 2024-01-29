Detroit police find tiny puppy zipped in pocket of suspected thief

(MENAFN) In a surprising twist, Detroit police stumbled upon a heartwarming discovery during the apprehension of a suspected thief: nestled snugly in the jacket pocket of the individual was a five-week-old puppy. The blue pit bull pup, barely larger than the palm of a hand, was found by Roseville Police following the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of stealing approximately USD5,200 from a bank customer.



Affectionately dubbed "Bandit" by shelter staff, the tiny canine captured the attention of authorities and animal lovers alike. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the puppy's true name is Frappy, as disclosed by Jeff Randazzo, Macomb County's chief animal control officer.



Following the heartwarming reunion with its owner, who was subsequently released from custody, efforts were made to ensure Frappy's continued well-being. Randazzo extended assistance to the owner by offering to cover the costs of vaccinations and microchipping for the pup. This gesture aimed to alleviate the strain of what had initially been a distressing situation, as Randazzo expressed to the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the legal proceedings surrounding the alleged theft continue to unfold. The owner, now facing charges of larceny from a person, maintains legal representation in the form of Robbie Lang. Despite the captivating narrative surrounding Frappy's unexpected involvement in the incident, Lang, the owner's lawyer, remains skeptical regarding the pup's presence in his client's pocket at the time of the purported theft.

