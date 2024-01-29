7Th Biomass Trade & Power Europe Unveils Key Insights Into Surging European Wood Pellet Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

7th Biomass Trade & Power Europe 28th - 29th of February 2024 Copenhagen

The 7th Biomass Trade & Power Europe promises to be a crucial meet for businesses looking to navigate the dynamic landscape of the European wood pellet market

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 7th Biomass Trade & Power Europe conference is set to take place on the 28th and 29th of February 2024 in Copenhagen, featuring a power-packed program exploring the rising demand for wood pellets across diverse sectors. Themed 'European wood pellet demand on the rise from new markets and industries,' this event is a must-attend for industry professionals seeking valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities surrounding the burgeoning biomass sector.Day 1: Wednesday, 28th Feb 2024Following the welcome lunch and registration, the agenda kicks off with an overview of the European Wood Pellet Market by Ms. Fiona Matthews, Director of Bioenergy at Hawkins Wright Ltd. The agenda for Day 1 covers insights from Europe's largest pellet producer - Graanul Invest, and an exploration of the evolving role of Biocarbon producers by Ms. Sarah Cotten of Enviva Management UK Ltd. The day concludes with a Trading and Utility Panel, featuring industry experts from ENGIE, Lynemouth Power Limited, RWE Supply & Trading GmbH, Hofor A/S, and Drax Group Plc.A Networking Cocktail Reception at 17:00 provides an excellent opportunity for speakers and participants to connect and share thoughts.Day 2: Thursday, 29th Feb 2024The second morning starts with a captivating session by Dr. William Strauss, President & Founder of FutureMetrics, LLC, who will analyze the role of biomass in a decarbonized future for the next 25 years. The day unfolds with sessions featuring industry leaders such as Mr. Patrick Lapointe of AIREX Energie Inc, a Global Producer Panel moderated by Mr. Harold Arnold of Fram Renewable Fuels L.L.C., and an insightful presentation by Mr. Søren Alsing of Orsted EU on the transition to BECCS.The afternoon continues with discussions on key market developments, the European heating market, and concludes with the exciting New Markets Panel moderated by Mr. Damien Speight of Javelin Global Commodities (UK) Ltd.The conference wraps up with a session on sustainability, featuring Mr. Carsten Huljus, Chief Executive Officer of the Sustainable Biomass Program (SBP), providing expert insight on the evolving role of SBP.Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and networking opportunities, with experts sharing their perspectives on critical challenges, emerging markets, and the future of biomass trade and power in Europe .For more information and to register, visit .

