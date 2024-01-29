Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'If You Keep Scrolling Through Reels, You Lose Out On Sleep...' PM Modi To Students

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with board exam students today, January 29, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024). He spoke on various issues, including pressure from parents, teacher-student bond and more. He highlighted another major issue i.e. influence of social media.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of physical health during exams, highlighting that a strong body is essential for enduring the three-hour exam duration. He draws an analogy with charging a mobile phone, urging students to recognise the need to recharge their bodies through proper care and maintenance.

He said, "It is very important to recharge the body. A healthy body is synonymous with a healthy mindset. For instance, sunlight is the easiest way to recharge your body. One must also remember to have a healthy sleep schedule."

Elaborating further on social media influence, PM Modi said, "Most of us waste precious time by watching reels or surfing social media while lying down. A sound sleep is absolutely important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I ensure that I have a sound sleep regardless of my schedule for the day."

"Nutrition is another way of recharging the body. Students and parents must make it a point to ensure they have a nutritious diet. Having a heavy meal is not nutritious. Rather, they must have a balanced diet. Following this, students must also do some kind of exercise," he added.

He advised students to cultivate the habit of spending time in sunlight daily, emphasising its role in recharging the body. He encouraged students to incorporate outdoor activities, such as reading in the sunlight, into their routine for overall well-being.