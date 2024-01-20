Chinese Vice FM Visits Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Vice Foreign Minister of China, Sun Weidong arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to attend the 4th meeting of CPEC-Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination, said Pakistan Foreign Office.

According to an Office press release, the Chinese dignitary inaugurated the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Corner at the Office's library. On the occasion, Chinese vice FM said that as an iron brother and trusted friend, China attached special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and looked forward to further strengthening bilateral strategic ties. He emphasized that China would continue to support Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and would deepen cooperation to support Pakistan's economic development and progress and prosperity of its people.

Welcoming the Chinese guest, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed complete political, institutional and public support in Pakistan, expressing Pakistan's readiness to further expand and strengthen such friendship in all areas of cooperation. (end)

