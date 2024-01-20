Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort And Spa Welcomes Manish Koolwal As Director Of Finance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Koolwal as its new Director of Finance, effective August 2023. Manish brings with him a rich expertise in financial management, underpinned by his qualifications as a Chartered Financial Analyst and over 13 years of extensive experience across various scales of hotels.



Beginning his career in the hospitality industry after completing his article-ship with various esteemed CA firms-Manish initiated his journey in 2010 at Clarks Amer, later moving on to Radisson Blu in Jaipur. Demonstrating swift advancement in his career, he earned promotion to the position of assistant manager finance at Radisson Blu within just one year. In 2014, he embarked on his Hyatt journey as the Chief Accountant at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana. His dedication and expertise led to his subsequent promotion to assistant director of finance at Hyatt Regency, Ludhiana. further ascending to the role of Director of Finance at Hyatt Ahmedabad in 2017. His most recent accomplishment was serving as the Director of Finance, since pre-opening at Hyatt Place Kathmandu.



Manish is known for his process-driven approach to financial management, focusing on both the growth of the organization and the professional development of his team. He is thrilled to return to India and is eagerly looking forward to embracing the scenic beauty of the hills once again. Speaking on his new role, Manish Koolwal said "Joining the esteemed team at Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa fills me with immense enthusiasm. Returning to India feels like a homecoming, and I am excited to immerse myself in the serene beauty of the hills once more. I am committed to contributing my best to the success and prosperity of this esteemed establishment and look forward to work alongside the talented team members"



Outside his professional life, Manish is an enthusiastic bike lover, an adventurous soul, and a firm believer in the philosophy of "KARMA."



Sumit Kumar, the General Manager at Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa, expressed his enthusiasm about Manish's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Manish Koolwal to our team. His extensive financial knowledge, combined with his proven track record in the hospitality sector, will undoubtedly strengthen our financial strategies and contribute to the growth and success of our resort."

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Shreya Sapra

Email :...

Other articles by Hyatt Regency