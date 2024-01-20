Meet Bros Set The Tone For 2024 With ‘Har Lamha’ Featuring Sakshi Malik

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Musician duo Meet Bros usher in the new year with their latest single titled 'Har Lamha', which celebrates life, along with Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar.

The music video seamlessly combines all the elements, ranging from picturesque beachside location to captivating shots skilfully captured by the director Adil Shaikh. The song lyrics are penned by Kumaar blended with versatile voices of Meet Bros and the singers Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar, accentuated by actor Sakshi Malik.

On being asked about the song, Harmeet from Meet Bros said:“The dreamy and mesmerising sequence of the song in the music video will definitely give the viewer a happy feel. The track is very zesty and as the new year vibe is still on, this groovy song will be a perfect gift to our listeners at the start of the year 2024."

Adding to it, Manmeet said that when they were approached for a brand song , they wanted to create something magical.

“That's when Harmeet and me, we sat with Kumaar and within an hour we created something and sent it to the brand, which they approved instantly and loved. Sukriti Prakriti's voice added glamour to the song and Sakshi Malik is just fabulous in the video.”

“Meet Bros, known for their universal appeal, bring forth their signature innovation in both melody and lyrics, promising an unforgettable musical experience. With 'Har Lamha,' we invite audiences to immerse themselves in a unique blend of creativity and emotion, exemplifying the studio's unwavering dedication to musical excellence,” said Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Regarding featuring in the video, Sakshi shared her excitement:“I am elated to be a part of this project and it was a pleasure working with Meet Bros.”

--IANS

dc/kvd