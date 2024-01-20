January 20: History Of National Liberation Written In Blood

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Even though 34 years have passed, when you listen to those who
witnessed that history, you start to remember an event as if it
happened yesterday. The night of 19th to 20th, 1990 was such a
Saturday night that it is impossible to forget that date.
Perhaps, the night of January 19, 1990 was one of the ordinary
nights in the collapsing Soviet Union, but in Azerbaijan, people
sacrificed their lives in front of tanks and shells for the sake of
freedom and sovereignty...
You were expecting to return
home from work when you noticed tanks outside your window and heard
gunfire coming from the streets. Your family is the first thing
that comes to mind when you're worried; you should see them. Using
the megaphones of passing cars on the city's streets, they summoned
the people who love their country to the 11th Golden Army Square
after nine o'clock at night. When you step outside the work, the
scene is even more horrifying: there is a blood fountain in the
street, and people are erecting barriers in front of women and
children to keep them safe, says one of the witnesses of the
event.
You may argue, that they are unarmed and defending the populace
from armed individuals and tanks. Is there anything that they could
do to those people? But neither of you could have predicted that
the jarring Soviet soldier tank, the military hardware provided by
Baku oil, would turn on its weapons, shoot, and then drive over the
people.
When you finally return home in the morning and discover that
your mother and sister are still alive, hug them goodbye with a
sense of relief before returning to the streets to keep others
safe. Nevertheless, they shoot you from behind while wearing your
favorite police outfit, the entire thing is covered in blood.
Sensing the warmth of blood you flee from the place so that your
own people can hide and provide for you. Things go wrong, you bleed
heavily, and ironically, the USSR weapon's bullet struck your
communist party ticket. Finally, someone had been able to take you
to the hospital. You eventually begin to feel cold you understand,
it's too late, but you don't want to die; you have too much life
still to live. You haven't even had a chance to see your unborn
daughter; your mother is sick and unable to handle your death.
There are a lot of things that you want to tell your mother, but
all you manage to utter is, "Just tell my
mum..."
This is the story of Telman Baghirov ,
one of the martyrs of January 20th, who was brutally murdered by
Russian soldiers. Similar to Telman Baghirov's death, the incident
that resulted in the deaths of 150 people-some of whom were just
starting their careers, others were just beginning their lives-had
one thing in common: none of them had any kind of weapon to defend
themselves against Soviet tanks and other weapons. The year 1987
saw the beginning of the events that would culminate in the tragedy
of 1990, as efforts were made to incorporate Garabagh into Armenia
and to drive out Azerbaijanis from their ancestral villages in
Armenia. Nevertheless, rather than averting these escalating
tensions, the Soviet leadership perpetrated a heinous crime against
the people of Azerbaijan.
On the night of January 19–20, military units from the USSR
Ministry of Defense, State Security Committee, and Ministry of
Internal Affairs entered Baku and the surrounding regions on orders
from Mikhail Gorbachev, who is subsequently known for winning the
Nobel Peace Prize. Gorbachev decided to resolve the issue
"peacefully," massacring the civilian population with heavy
military equipment and other various forms of weaponry. Large
numbers of special and internal forces from the Soviet army were
stationed in Baku, where they treated the civilian populace
inhumanely. Before a curfew was declared, the army had brutally
killed 82 citizens and seriously injured 20 more. A few days
following the declaration of the curfew, 21 further civilians were
killed in Baku. Eight other civilians were killed on January 25 in
Neftchala and January 26 in Lankaran in regions where a curfew had
not been implemented.
Thus, as a result of the illegal deployment of troops, 150 in
Baku and the regions of the republic people were killed, 744 people
were injured, 841 people were illegally arrested, and 112 of them
were taken to different cities of the USSR and kept in prisons. 200
houses by military personnel and apartments, 80 cars, including
ambulances, were destroyed by incendiary bullets a large amount of
state property and private property was destroyed as a result of
fires.
The office of Azerbaijan's permanent representation in Moscow
was visited by national leader Heydar Aliyev and his family on
January 21, 1990, shortly after the massacre. In addition to
expressing support for his people, he harshly condemned the Soviet
leadership for carrying out the horrific tragedy and named those in
charge of it:
"I view the events that transpired in Azerbaijan as a breach of
the rule of law, democracy, and humanity as well as the
fundamentals of constitutional state building. If the top party
leadership had taken the appropriate action at the outset of the
Nagorno-Karabakh events, we would not have seen the escalation of
tensions that resulted in the military attack that killed civilians
on January 19–20, 1990. Everyone convicted of this act ought to get
the proper punishment."
In actuality, Soviet troops reoccupied Baku 70 years after
Bolshevik troops had done so in April 1920. This planned act of
aggression threatens Azerbaijan's democracy and its people. Its
goals include undermining the country's independence movement,
demeaning the populace, and striking a moral blow to them. On the
contrary, this momentous occasion was crucial in shaping the
national character of Azerbaijan and signaled the beginning of the
country's return to freedom. The January catastrophe provided a
powerful push to the Azerbaijani people's independence movement and
transformed a national liberation movement into a political
reality.
Azerbaijani people were unfazed by the automatic bayonets and
tank guns aimed at them gathered on Azadlig Square for their
martyrs' burial ceremony on January 22, in defiance of the
emergency declaration. For forty days, the people of Azerbaijan
grieved. The people went on a 40-day strike in protest despite
having to face starvation.
On March 29, 1994, Azerbaijan's legislative body, Milli Majlis,
issued a related resolution on national leader Heydar Aliyev's
request, marking the first political and legal recognition of the
January 20 tragedy. The resolution stated:
"The Soviet Union's deployment of troops to Baku and other
regions, along with the ruthless killing of civilians, must be
regarded as a military aggression and crime of the totalitarian
communist regime against the people of Azerbaijan. The intent was
to suppress, break the confidence and will of a people who
peacefully demanded a new democratic and sovereign state and to
humiliate their national identity as a show of Soviet army
power."
The people of Azerbaijan honor and never forget the remembrance
of the martyrs. Thousands of people gather in the Alley of Martyrs
on January 20 of each year to pay their condolences by laying
flowers, saying prayers for the victims, and condemning the
culprits who caused the tragedy. At noon, the flag is lowered on
all buildings across the country, and vehicles, trains, and ships
come to a halt for the national moment of silence, reminiscent of
when the lives and sentences of those individuals had halted
abruptly in 1990.
