Interpol Red Alert Leads To Arrest Of Panama Public Official

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

An Interpol red alert triggered the arrest by National Police at Tocumen International Airport of a Panamanian public official arriving from Europe on Thursday, January 19. She was wanted for crimes related to Drugs and Money Laundering, for her alleged connection to a criminal structure dismantled in Operation Alpes.

The Red Notice was issued on January 15,

after the development of the operation that led to the arrest of 73 people, including two security personnel

and the seizure of more than 1.9 million dollars in cash and more than 1.6 million dollars in a range of high-end cars.

Operation Alpes was carried out on January 10 in the provinces of Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, Panamá Oeste, Panamá and Darién.








