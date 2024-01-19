Nakoma Edelstein, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Nakoma, a trusted REALTOR with Iron Valley Real Estate Central Florida, is known for her extensive expertise in the real estate industry. With certifications to sell real estate in Dubai, she is well-versed in various areas such as staging, interior design, property management, and financial investing. As an investor herself, Nakoma has firsthand experience in passive income creation.

Drawing on her deep knowledge of the local market, Nakoma excels at introducing clients to properties that align with their specific criteria. She ensures that clients are promptly notified of new listings and provides expert advice on what to consider when viewing a property, thereby preventing any potential mistakes.

Dubbed "The Real Estate Warrior", Nakoma approaches every real estate situation with determination and resourcefulness. She considers herself not only a REALTOR but also a Real Estate Solutionist. Whether she is acting as a listing agent, assisting clients in finding the perfect investment property (both domestically and internationally), or guiding individuals through the complexities of a short sale process, Nakoma is committed to finding solutions for her clients.

Nakoma's specialization in the Global Residential Market positions her as a Global Real Estate Portfolio Advisor. In addition to this, she holds several professional designations, including Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), At Home With Diversity (AHWD), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Dubai International Property Consultant (DIPC), Gold Key Certified (GKC) with a Global Extension, Accredited Closing Expert (ACE), and Certified Accessibility Real Estate Specialist (CARES).

Nakoma's commitment to excellence has earned her numerous awards, including the Silver Award in 2019 and the 5 Star Broker Agent Award in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. She was also recognized with the Build Magazine Award for best stage and interior design service in 2019. Throughout the entire real estate journey, Nakoma establishes personal connections with her clients and remains dedicated to their success, regardless of the length or difficulty of the process.