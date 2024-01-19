Italy Sees Kazakhstan As Key Partner

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy sees Kazakhstan as a key partner and intends to increase cooperation in various fields, Azernews reports, citing post shared by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her social network X after a meeting with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The visit of the President of Kazakhstan confirms the strategic importance of our relations. The signing of important protocols and agreements in various strategic sectors indicates a desire to strengthen our partnership and cooperation with Kazakhstan and with Central Asia as a whole," the Prime Minister wrote.

As a result of the negotiations and the bilateral business forum held at the Italian Foreign Ministry, 16 memorandums of intent were signed, 12 of which are commercial in the field of finance, investment, and energy, including using renewable sources.