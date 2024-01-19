Italy Sees Kazakhstan As Key Partner

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy sees Kazakhstan as a key partner and intends to increase
cooperation in various fields, Azernews reports,
citing post shared by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her
social network X after a meeting with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev.
"The visit of the President of Kazakhstan confirms the strategic
importance of our relations. The signing of important protocols and
agreements in various strategic sectors indicates a desire to
strengthen our partnership and cooperation with Kazakhstan and with
Central Asia as a whole," the Prime Minister wrote.
As a result of the negotiations and the bilateral business forum
held at the Italian Foreign Ministry, 16 memorandums of intent were
signed, 12 of which are commercial in the field of finance,
investment, and energy, including using renewable sources.
