Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Unveils The Next Phase Of Golfland At VANAHA

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India After the successful launch of the first phase of Golfland at VANAHA, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, announces the launch of its second phase in Golfland at its flagship project ' VANAHA ' near Bavdhan, West Pune. To date, the company has sold over 1800 apartments worth Rs. 1500 crores across mid-segment (Yahavi and Springs) and premium developments (Golfland phase 1).

With an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 600 crore, the second phase of Golfland responds to the growing demand for upscale residences in Pune. Through this project, SPRE wants customers to experience luxury like never before. The project hosts configurations of 2BHKs, 3BHKs + i Room (study), 4BHKs

(pooja + study + staff room), and Townhouses. 276 of these bespoke homes are available to buyers at prices starting at Rs. 1.48 crore.

Positioned within India's largest townships, spanning over 1000 acres with 350+ acres dedicated to open spaces, VANAHA is a magnificent mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial, and retail spaces. Along with a lavish lifestyle, residents can enjoy amenities such as a clubhouse, gym, spa, multi-purpose court, beautifully landscaped gardens, and breathtaking views of the prestigious Oxford Golf Course, recognised as one of India's premier golf and leisure destinations and home to Pune's sole 18-hole private golf course.



Mr. Nirav Dalal, Business Head and Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate





Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nirav Dalal, Business Head and Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate , stated,“The remarkable success of VANAHA has only strengthened our resolve to deliver outstanding products while reflecting the trust and confidence that customers place in the brand. Golfland Phase 2 exemplifies Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate's commitment to redefining Pune's skyline and lifestyle. We are optimistic that it will set new benchmarks in the realm of luxury living. The continued support from our customers motivates us to continue delivering excellence and exceeding expectations.”





He further added,“Over the last few years, Pune's real estate industry has seen a steady increase in launches of luxury and premium residences. We believe that in 2024, the Pune real estate market is likely to flourish, with the potential for continued growth. Also, due to strong demand, we have seen good price appreciation in the Pune market, and hence, we feel it is the right time for home buyers to invest in a property.”





Strategically positioned near major IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner, VANAHA holds immense appeal for professionals. Moreover, the development is surrounded by a well-established social and civic infrastructure, including renowned educational institutions like Flame University and Symbiosis International University, hospitals, and commercial centres. The presence of the acclaimed Oxford Golf Course, ranked among Asia's top 5, further adds to the allure of this exceptional project.





VANAHA strikes a perfect balance between tranquility and connectivity to the city centre, offering residents a rejuvenating environment with over 400 species of flora and fauna in the valley. The meticulously planned homes contribute to a revitalising atmosphere, complemented by the strategic location along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, proximity to Hinjewadi and Baner IT hubs, and connectivity to well-established social and civic infrastructure, including educational institutions, hospitals, commercial centres, retail zones, and shopping malls.





Enhancing connectivity further, upcoming infrastructure projects like the metro line (No. 2) from Chandni Chowk to Viman Nagar, the proposed 10-lane National Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, the proposed 6-lane Paud-Mahad National Highway, the proposed 8-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, and the proposed 14-lane wide Ring Road are poised to elevate accessibility for residents.





About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded and reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India with modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.





Link to the website: .