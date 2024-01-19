0Xdogeswap, 0Xdoge, A Cross-Protocol Scripting Asset Aggregator Swap, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed 0xDogeswap in the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the 0xDoge/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 17th January 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of 0xDoge, the 0xDoge bounty program with 9,500 USDT rewards has launched.



With the surge in the Bitcoin ordinals market bull run, the rise of BRC-20 market has driven a frenzy across the entire crypto industry. However, this growth has also brought about new challenges, particularly in the decentralization of inscription liquidity, posing a critical barrier to the healthy development of the market and deep user involvement. Therefore, there is an urgent need in the market for a solution capable of integrating and accelerating liquidity. The key value of the inscription lies in its uniqueness of being minted by real people and the spontaneous generation of liquidity. Currently more in line are the Unisat and Unielon platforms, which are genetically consistent and have the same principles, but appear to be very young in the context of the entire inscription market, with many projects not having enough liquidity to support the occurrence of high-value transactions, a limitation that highlights the market's urgent need for a platform that can effectively aggregate liquidity and streamline the transaction process. 1 of 0xDogeswap 0xDogeswap is a cross-protocol script asset aggregation and exchange platform based on the Dogechain. This platform facilitates smooth conversion of script assets between different inscription protocols, significantly enhancing the liquidity of DRC-20 assets and greatly simplifying user operational processes. The launch of 0xDogeswap aims to eliminate transaction barriers for on-chain DRC-20 digital assets, connecting multiple trading markets between Doginals and Cardinals protocols. Users can effortlessly engage in cross-protocol asset transactions without the need to transfer assets between different blockchains, thus achieving true decentralized asset management and opening liquidity channels for the DRC-20 market. Advantages and Characteristics – Extensive User Base 0xDogeswap is founded on the groundwork laid by Dogecoin, the originator of“meme” coins. According to ChainAegis data analysis, there are over 3 million Dogecoin addresses holding between 1 and 1000 US dollars. This indicates a robust foundation within a broad user base and community, providing fertile ground for the promotion and user engagement of 0xDogeswap. – Thousandfold Potential for Ecosystem Growth

BTC ETH DOGE Market Cap $675 Billion $216 Billion $12.97 Billion TVL $157 Million $48.7 Billion $3.49 Million TVL/Market Cap 0.023% of MC 23% of MC 0.026% of MC

Judging from data comparison, BTC and DOGE chains with UTXO model still have over thousand times space for ecological development.

– Market Potential of DRC-20

The launch of DRC-20 tokens once drove Dogecoin's daily trading volume beyond BTC and ETH, showcasing its tremendous potential as an emerging market. The market acceptance of DRC-20 is also steadily increasing, with support from mainstream exchanges such as OKX. It is anticipated that more Web3 users will join this market in the coming period.

2 Cross-Chain Ecosystem of Doge Aims to Surpass the Ethereum Ecosystem

During the last DeFi bull market, the significant development of cross-chain technology notably addressed interoperability issues between different blockchain platforms. This technological advancement not only strengthened the liquidity of assets and information across different blockchain networks but also expanded market reach and improved asset efficiency. According to chainspot statistics, there are currently approximately 114 cross-chain bridges and over 140 networks in the DeFi market. However, in the cross-chain domain of Dogecoin, there has yet to be a prominent cross-chain aggregation project.

With the improvement of Doge infrastructure, several key factors suggest the possibility of the Doge inscription ecosystem surpassing the Ethereum ordinals ecosystem:

The demand of Cross-chain transaction: Currently, the market lacks a fully decentralized DOGE cross-chain solution, and there is no reliable cross-chain solution for inscription tokens. 0xDogeswap is the first project to propose inscription cross-chain transactions and plans to gradually expand to other protocols, such as BRC-20.

The Necessity of Doge's Cross-Chain Ecosystem: Due to Doge's inherent lack of Turing completeness, its ecosystem development relies more heavily on cross-chain infrastructure compared to Ethereum. Therefore, it is anticipated that in the future, a significant amount of Doge will be utilized in building various decentralized applications through cross-chain technology. This trend is primarily driven by market demand.

The i nfluence of Meme Culture: Doge, with its unique meme culture attributes, is more likely to attract new traffic and explore new application scenarios. This gives Doge's future market valuation significant imaginative potential.

During the DeFi era, we witnessed the spectacular scene of cross-chain projects achieving market capitalizations in the tens of billions of dollars. In the current bear market, take STG as an example. Despite its market capitalization dropping to 0.12148 billion US dollars, its Total Value Locked (TVL) in cross-chain assets still stands at a high 0.33027 billion US dollars, surpassing its market capitalization, demonstrating the strong appeal and stability of cross-chain projects.

In comparison, we note that Doge's market capitalization is as high as 11.68 billion US dollars. Assuming the Doge ecosystem can attract 10% of its capital into the cross-chain field, we can anticipate that its cross-chain Total Value Locked (TVL) will reach 1.168 billion US dollars, indicating significant growth potential compared to the market value during the bear market period.

3 Challenges of Script Assets and the Future of Cross-Chain Aggregation

In the current inscription cross-chain market, we can observe the bottlenecks faced by the development of inscription assets:

– Restrictions on interactions within the mainnet

The circulation of inscription assets within their native chains is restricted, such as BRC-20 in the Bitcoin network and DRC-20 assets in the Doge network. Without corresponding cross-chain bridging tools, these assets cannot freely circulate within the same network, creating artificial obstacles to asset liquidity. This limitation not only affects the financial efficiency of assets within the network but also, to a certain extent, hinders market vitality, leading to artificial isolation of asset value.

– Complexity in cross-mainnet interoperability

The liquidity challenges of inscription assets across different mainnets are more intricate. Technical and protocol differences between various blockchains have led to difficulties in asset interaction, further intensifying market fragmentation. This lack of interoperability not only confines the market scope for assets but also impedes the global liquidity of assets.

– Discrepancy between market valuation and actual liquidity.

Despite the market valuation of inscription assets potentially reaching millions or even billions, these valuations often rely on illiquid foundations. Similar to the NFT market, the liquidity of inscription assets is restricted, making them susceptible to price fluctuations and even the possibility of a precipitous drop in liquidity.

4 Future Direction of Cross-Chain Aggregation

– Demand for liquiditysolutions

The market urgently needs solutions to enhance the liquidity of inscription assets, enabling assets to freely interact within and beyond the mainnet. This necessitates the development of cross-chain bridge technologies that can connect different blockchain protocols, as well as aggregate trading platforms that facilitate asset movement globally.

– Strategies for unlocking liquidity.

The enhancement of cross-chain capabilities is fundamentally aimed at unlocking asset liquidity. Establishing liquidity bridges between multiple blockchain networks will bring new market opportunities for inscription assets, enhancing their competitiveness in the global financial markets.

– Development of Cross-Chain Technology for Scription

With the continuous advancement of cross-chain technology and aggregate trading platforms, innovative projects like 0xDogeswap have the potential to propel the market into new developmental stages. In the future, we may witness the emergence of native cross-chain solutions or the rise of new leadership within the existing market.

The liquidity challenges of inscription assets underscore the crucial role of cross-chain aggregation platforms in the future development of financial markets. The market's increasing urgency for efficient cross-chain interoperability solutions will be a significant force driving the maturity of inscription assets. With the continuous evolution of technology, liquidity is poised to become a core factor driving the growth of the inscription asset market.

5.$9,500 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the 0xDogeswap bounty program is up for grabs from January 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM to January 23, 2024, at 15:59 PM (UTC). By participating in activities such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $9,500 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About 0xDoge

0xDogeswap, based on DogeChain, is an unprecedented permissionless cross-protocol scripting asset aggregator swap introduced by Doge. It facilitates seamless script transmission between different protocols, enhancing liquidity unification within the Dogechain ecosystem and simplifying the user experience. Dedicated to breaking down barriers for DRC-20 digital assets on the chain, 0xDogeswap connects numerous script transaction markets between Doginals and Cardinals protocols. Users can efficiently conduct cross-protocol transactions, eliminating the need to transfer assets between different chains, realizing decentralized asset management, and providing users with a seamless global script asset trading experience. For more information, please visit the official site .