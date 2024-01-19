Women In Trucking Association Announces Its January 2024 Member Of The Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Women In Trucking

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Kierra Meyer as its January 2024 Member of the Month. Meyer is the Senior Manager of the Operations Academy at Sysco Corporation.

Meyer knew when she was in college that there was more extensive training needed for truck drivers. Little did she know though that she would end up being an intricate part of that training and so involved in the trucking industry.

Meyer and her team work on curriculum design for Sysco's Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training facilities. Their in-house training is offered to existing employees to help them advance their career at Sysco by becoming CDL certified drivers.

