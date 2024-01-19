Ram Mandir Ceremony: Gujarat Traders To Give Employees One-Day Salary As Bonus To Celebrate On Jan 22, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To mark celebrations on the day of the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Temple, several traders in Gujarat have decided to gift their employees \"one day's salary\" as a bonus, the Times of India reported on Friday. Many other traders have plans to distribute sweets and gifts to mark this \"historic\" day.A textile trader based in New Cloth Market was quoted by TOI as saying, \"I employ 25 people and will give them a day's salary as a bonus so that they can celebrate on January 22.\" Meanwhile, the former chairman of JITO Ahmedabad told the media, \"We give bonuses to our employees on Diwali, so I decided to give a small token to mark this day.\"Follow Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates hereThis idea of giving bonuses to employees was reportedly embraced by around 100 traders, the report said, adding that sweet shop owners are hoping to join the celebration by offering discounts on purchases Jatin Patel said he has announced a 10 percent discount on January 22 and 30 percent discount on orders above 5 kg on January 21 and 22. Moreover, Adani Wilmar, under its Fortune brand, reportedly plans to distribute over 25,000 jalebis over seven days READ: Ayodhya news: First photo of 'Ram Lalla' inside Ram Temple | See picsIn the wake of the much-awaited Ram temple ceremony, several states across the nation have declared public holiday and holiday for half-day on January 22 this, telecom companies are beefing up the number of cellular towers to ensure better connectivity. Business Standard reported that Reliance Jio \"has upgraded its network in Ayodhya and increased the number of towers in the city for both 4G and 5G networks so that pilgrims who come for the inauguration ceremony do not face any issues with connectivity\".ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Who's invited, who's left out, who is planning to give it a miss? Read hereAccording to the report, Ayurveda major Dabur India also plans to donate a portion of the profits from all Dabur products sold between January 18 and January 31 to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. ITC is also likely to donate its dhoop (incense cones) for a period of six months from the temple's opening date Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

