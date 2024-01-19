Digital, Retail Show There's Life Beyond O2C For RIL

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: Digital and retail carried the day for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in the December quarter, even as its mainstay oil-to-chemical business (O2C) remained under pressure. Despite lower crude oil prices and weakness in chemicals' demand, net profit at India's most valuable company rose 10.9% from a year earlier to ₹19,641 crore, as newer businesses found their feet.

