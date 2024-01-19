Artwork Adorns Ayodhya Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram temple, the city has been adorned with artwork recreating tales from the epic 'Ramayana'. The Pran Pratishtha will be held on January 22, 2024.

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya Ram temple, the city has been adorned with artwork recreating tales from the epic 'Ramayana'.

Mural paintings can be witnessed at the Airport, Collectorate and Ram ki Paidi Marg.

On the 3000 sq ft wall of CRPF & 1500 sq ft wall of Ayodhya Collectorate building, huge paintings have been done.

40 artists from different districts of UP are creating wall paintings

on the wall of the department building in an area of about 1200 square feet.

A bronze statue of Maharishi Valmiki is being installed at the Airport, Lord Surya at Suryakund and an Odisha sandstone statue of Lord Ganesha is being installed at Ganesh Kund.

Based on Lord Ram & Ramcharita like Lord Ram's Bal leela, Lord Ram's Gurukul Leela, Hanuman Leela, Tadka Vadh, Sita Swayamvar, Ram-Jatayu Milan & Hanuman Sita Milan.

Based on Lord Rama's life character workshop will be organized in 10 districts - Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly & Lucknow.



This workshop will be held from 1st to 29th February. An exhibition of the artefacts selected in the workshop will be organized in Ayodhya Dham.

Sand sculpture artist Padmashree Dr. Sudarshan Patnaik along with his seven associate artists will organize a sand sculpture art camp based on Lord Ram near Saryu River at Nayaghat

A three-day independent photography competition will be organized for the photography artists of the state and the country.