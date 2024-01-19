Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation For Medical And Educational Sciences Approves The Results Of Its Gulf Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) and Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the results of the Gulf Awards competitions, including the Distinguished School Award, Distinguished Teacher Award, and Distinguished Student Award.

The number of winners reached 17 out of a total of 89 candidates, who participated from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait.

In his comment on the approval of the results of the 26th edition of the Gulf Awards competitions, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Asmi, Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, said:“We are pleased at the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States to announce the results of the 26th edition of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences Gulf Awards competition. These awards consist of three categories: the Distinguished Student Award, given to a student who achieves exceptional performance surpassing their peers in a specific field; the Distinguished Teacher Award, granted to a teacher who exceeds the levels of professional and specialized competencies to reach a high level of unique and inspiring abilities; and the Distinguished School Award, awarded to a school whose students achieve distinguished academic and behavioral results, demonstrating leadership on both local and global levels, characterized by competence, effectiveness, and management according to the best educational practices.”

His Excellency added that this joint announcement today is the result of strategic collaboration between the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States and Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. This foundation represents a prominent entity in developing and implementing leading awards and programs to empower medical and educational excellence and nurture talent. Through this partnership, a widespread dissemination of a culture of excellence in education has been achieved.

His Excellency stated that this collaboration aims to solidify the principles of excellence and achieve the goals of these awards and their efforts to enhance educational performance among teachers, students, and school leaders. It also focuses on all categories and stakeholders in the education sector, including institutions and individuals who present outstanding achievements and innovations at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. In conclusion, he expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation to Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, led by its Supreme Chairman Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, may Allah preserve him and grant him health and well-being. Gratitude was also extended to His Excellency, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and the Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Foundation.

On his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated:“We are pleased to announce the results of the Gulf Awards within the educational awards presented annually by Hamdan Foundation to its targets in the educational field. These awards continue to witness significant growth, notable participation, and a quantitative and qualitative evolution in contributions, making them a prominent symbol in school institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Al Suwaidi stated that this development and spread are the result of joint efforts between the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, and their strategic partners in the region, including education ministries and educational institutions. This collaboration has contributed to the widespread empowerment of the foundation's awards, enabling them to achieve their goals in enhancing the journey of educational performance excellence and the quality of education.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that, with guidance from its Supreme Chairman Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum and the direction of its Board of Trustees, the Foundation is committed to supporting the education sector with ambitious programs. These programs will propel the journey of educational quality to global horizons, thanks to certain projects initiated by the Foundation. Notably, the Hamdan EFQM International Educational Model in collaboration with the European Foundation for Quality Management. Additionally, the mentorship program, as one of the key outputs of the World Giftedness Center in collaboration with the University of Regensburg in Germany and 70 cooperating institutions worldwide. The Secretary-General of Hamdan Foundation praised the positive response from the educational community, including students, teachers, and educators, to the Foundation's awards and programs. This engagement has showcased remarkable creativity and achievements, leading to the steady growth of educational quality practices and applications. This, in turn, reflects improvements in educational and teaching performance, enhancing opportunities to achieve higher educational goals in Gulf and Arab schools.

It is worth mentioning that the total number of candidates in all cycles of Hamdan Gulf Awards reached 1,577 out of the total participants. The number of winners in all cycles reached 360. The award has witnessed several developmental milestones, whether in criteria, addition of categories, or the evaluation process, where the Foundation applies the latest international standards and best practices in the arbitration field. The winners from institutions and individuals will be honored at the awards ceremony, which will take place in Dubai in April of the current year.