Dharmesh Gets Nostalgic As He Returns To 'Dance + Pro'; Shares Experience

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande is set to appear on the seventh season of 'Dance + Pro', and will bring 'Jhaama Challenge' for the contestants of the dance reality show.

The show is judged by Remo D'Souza and features captains like Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty.

The audience has been witnessing a varied range of talent and performances from the contestants this season.

Dharmesh, who was a part of the earlier seasons of the dance reality show as a captain, will now appear on the show as a special guest. He will set the stage on fire and also groove along with Super Judge Remo and the captains.

Talking about the same, Dharmesh shared: "It feels amazing to be a part of the Dance Plus again. It is a new season with fresh talent showing pro moves. I had a dream of becoming a captain, and with Dance +, this dream was fulfilled."

"It was a moment of nostalgia for me. Every season of Dance + upgrades. The audience will witness contestants using props and ace the Jhaama Challenge that I have brought for them. Remo Sir is our original captain who has always been there to lead our path. I miss Dance + and am elated to be a part of it once again as a special guest," he added.

Dance+ Pro airs on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

