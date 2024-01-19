Industrial Refrigeration System Market Opportunity, Growth, Overview, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Industrial Refrigeration System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on industrial refrigeration system market growth . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global industrial refrigeration system market size reached US$ 19.3 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.4 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

An industrial refrigeration system is a complex and specialized cooling system designed for large-scale applications in industries such as food and beverage, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. It employs advanced refrigeration technology to maintain low temperatures for preserving and cooling products or processes. Typically comprising compressors, condensers, evaporators, and expansion valves, these systems utilize refrigerants to extract heat from the targeted environment. Industrial refrigeration plays a critical role in extending the shelf life of perishable goods, maintaining specific process temperatures, and ensuring the efficiency of various industrial operations. These systems are often customized to meet the specific cooling requirements of different industries, providing reliable and precise temperature control for a wide range of applications within industrial settings.