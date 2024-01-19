MP Govt Declares Half-Day Holiday On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 19 (IANS) After the Centre's order for its employees, Madhya Pradesh government also decided to close its offices for half a day on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

A notice issued from the General Administration Department (GAD) stated that in view of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the government offices and institutions in Madhya Pradesh will observe a half-day closure on January 22.

The state government released the notification on Thursday night, declaring the closure of offices until 2.30 p.m. on January 22.

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs) across India will observe a half-day closure in honor of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, as per an order from the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) for the central government establishments.

Private sector banks, however, have not announced any holiday on January 22, and customers were advised to check with local branches for updates.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday flagged off five trucks carrying five lakh 'laddus', prepared at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, to Ayodhya.

Five lakh laddus were sent to Ayodhya in five trucks. As per the information, the laddus weigh about 50 gm each, and the entire shipment is 250 quintals, and have been made from besan (gram flour), rava , ghee and dry fruits.

Notably, the neighbouring Chhattisgarh has sent 300 tonnes of the finest aromatic rice from the state to Ayodhya for the ceremony.

