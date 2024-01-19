AIAT, An AI Analysis Platform For The FOREX And Cryptocurrency Markets, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed AIAT tokens in the Innovation zone. For all CoinW users, the AIAT/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 15th January 2024, at 12:00 (UTC).







What is AIAT for?

The AI Analysis platform has developed its own native cryptocurrency known as AIAT that is built on the Ethereum blockchain and adheres to the ERC-20 standard. The token serves as the key to unlocking the power of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pattern recognition system. The AIAT system uses advanced technical analysis techniques to analyze charts in the FOREX and Cryptocurrency markets, with the aim of providing market entry and exit signals for traders.

The AIAT token has been developed by a team of experienced traders and software engineers who have over 50 years of combined experience in trading financial markets. The AIAT token is not just a regular cryptocurrency but has been designed specifically to work within the AI Analysis ecosystem. It enables traders to subscribe to the platform and access the benefits of the pattern recognition system. With AIAT, traders can enjoy a systematic approach to trading, which takes the guesswork out of the equation. The AIAT system analyzes historical data to predict future market movements with over a 70% success rate. This means that traders can increase their chances of profitability while reducing their risks.

The Token Utilities of AIAT

Overall, the AIAT token is a unique cryptocurrency that serves a specific purpose within the AI Analysis ecosystem. It offers traders a reliable and systematic approach to trading and supports ongoing development of the platform. With the potential for increasing demand and value, AIAT may also be an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to get involved in the cryptocurrency market.

As a utility token, AIAT provides holders with a range of benefits, including access to the AI Analysis platform itself. The total supply of AIAT is set at 500 million tokens, and this fixed amount will not be increased in the future. The smart contract implemented on the Ethereum network ensures that no additional tokens can be minted beyond the initial supply.

To gain access to the AI Analysis platform's pattern recognition system for trading financial instruments including forex & cryptocurrencies, users must use AIAT tokens to pay for their subscriptions. To encourage subscriber growth, AI Analysis has made token transactions tax-free, meaning that users do not need to pay taxes on their AIAT transactions.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About AIAT

The AIAT token has been developed by a team of experienced traders and software engineers who have over 50 years of combined experience in trading financial markets. AI Analysis is a holistic group of services designed to work together symbiotically to further advance traders capabilities in the FOREX and cryptocurrency markets. These include the AI Signals service which analyzes financial instruments utilizing an established and proven strategy to generate trading opportunities. Both of these are underpinned by the AI Analysis Utility Token (AIAT) whose purpose is to serve as a payment method for the services provided on the Ecosystem. For more information, please visit the official site .