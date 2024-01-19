KOM, A Decentralized Crowdfunding Ecosystem, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed KOM in the Innovation zone. For all CoinW users, the KOM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 16th January 2024, at 07:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of KOM, the KOM bounty program with 10,000 USDT rewards is launching.







KOM(Kommunitas), a Decentralized Fundraising Platform for Web 3 Project

Kommunitas is a decentralized crowdfunding ecosystem for web3.0 projects. Some might refer to it as a“launchpad” or“IDO Platform”, however, Kommunitas is aiming to build not only a platform, but more to an ecosystem.

Kommunitas not only provides fundraising for any type web3.0 projects from various blockchain (Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana, Avax, Fantom, etc), but also other forms of support, such as Marketing, Community Management, KOL and VC Connections, SEO and even project development needs such as vesting portal and staking platform.

The Mechanism of KOM

Kommunitas has some features that makes it stands out:

1 System

Kommunitas implements a Tier-Less system for its platform, which means that the amount of allocation a user receives is proportional to the amount of KOM they stake, with no tiers and barriers to entry. This means all KOM holders will have a chance to participate in our Launchpad, regardless of their comfortable investment limit, ridding them of any stress induced when they're required to hold a minimum number of tokens to participate in a Public Sale. So, the more KOM token they staked, the more allocation they will get.

2 Sharing

With the introduction of a new Private Partners Treasury Wallet, all the funds collected in this Gnosis-Safe wallet will be given to our Private Partners (Wallets with at least 500K KOM staked) at the end of every quarter. The funds (in USDC polygon) will be split proportionally based on the amount of KOM staked by wallets with a minimum for 500,000 KOM. This means that apart from being able to participate in Private Rounds, Private Partners will now be rewarded a portion of the fees collected, in addition to the interest/staking rewards they received for staking their KOM. Not only investors will get capital gains from their investment of Public sale tokens, they are also presented with the opportunity to earn passive Revenue Sharing in Stable Coin as well as in KOM Token by holding and staking KOM token.

3 Projects Criteria

“Kommunitas Priority Projects” has been launched to help identify projects that have passed the platform's due diligence, as well as agreed to and passed a set of more stringent criteria, in addition to Kommunitas's usual criterion such as performing KYC on the project's team and only releasing the funds for IKOs at least 48 hours after a successful listing of the token.

