QCB Governor Meets Leaders Of Global Financial Firms


1/19/2024 4:01:43 AM

Governor of the Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani (centre) met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (Davos 2024), with Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic William Ford, Chairman and CEO of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman and CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Carlyle Group Harvey Schwartz (left). During the meetings, the most prominent global financial and banking developments were discussed.

