Kerala: KSRTC Generates Revenue Of Over Rs 38 Crore During Sabarimala Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) generated revenue amounting to Rs 38.88 crore during the Mandala Masam season. Throughout the Mandala masam period, a substantial number of services were provided, including 1,37,000 chain services and 34,000 long-distance services operating on the Pampa - Nilakkal route. This extensive service operation facilitated the travel of a total of 64.25 lakh people through KSRTC, reflecting the significant role played by the corporation in catering to the transportation needs of individuals during the Mandala Makaravilakku.

Ayyappa devotees who had visited Makarajyoti darshan engaged in continuous chain services from 7 pm to 3:30 am on January 16 along the Pampa - Nilakkal route. These services were operated without any breaks. In addition to the chain services, long-distance services to various destinations such as Chengannur, Kottayam, Kumily, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur were also provided.

The Special Officer overseeing KSRTC operations in Pampa stated that the chain services would continue until January 20, coinciding with the closure of the Sabarimala route. Furthermore, long-distance services are scheduled to operate until 4 am on January 21, facilitating the transportation needs of devotees returning from Sabarimala during this period.

