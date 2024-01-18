Ram Mandir: Will Banks, LIC Offices Be Closed On January 22?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the nation gears up for this historic event, the holiday announcements and bank closures add an extra layer of significance to the much-anticipated consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Ayodhya is abuzz with grand preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22.



Anticipating the significance of the event, several states have declared holidays, along with a dry day on the said date.



In line with the fervour surrounding the event, the central government has declared a half-day holiday for its employees.

A notification announced that all central govt offices, institutions, and industrial establishments will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22.



Addressing the suspense over whether banks would operate on January 22, the Ministry of Finance has put speculations to rest.



The finance ministry confirmed that all public sector banks, insurance companies and financial Institutions will be closed until 2:30 pm on January 22

This implies that banks will also observe a half-day holiday on Monday, January 22.

The half-day holiday applies to all public sector banks, public sector insurance companies, public sector financial institutions, and regional rural banks.

