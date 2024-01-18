Echo Industries Announces Purchase Of HAAS-VF2 Vertical Milling Machine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hass VF2 Vertical Milling Machine

Deep draw metal stamping company looks to expand with added machining capabilities

- Scott LeichliterORANGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Echo Industries , a deep draw metal stamping company specializing in brass, stainless steel, cold rolled steel among other metals, announced that they have recently purchased a HAAS VF-2 vertical milling machine.Of the recent operational expansion, Echo CEO Scott Leichliter said,“The seasoned team at Echo felt this was the next step in our evolution. The HAAS VF-2 will allow us to complete secondary operations that were previously outsourced, which will increase our throughput and decrease our lead times, making Echo more competitive. In addition, we have recently hired a senior machinist / programmer that will allow us to expand into machined components, offering existing and new customers quality parts that meet stringent specifications. We look forward to leveraging our 100+ years of business in the metal business in this new arena for Echo.”Haas Automation is the largest machine tool builder in the United States, and one of the largest builders of CNC machines in the worldAbout Echo Industries: Echo Industries is a deep draw metal stamping company and machine shop located in Orange, MA. Since 1905 customers have brought unique requirements and deep drawn metal stampings challenges to Echo Industries and we have consistently delivered high quality solutions Echo Industries manufactures a variety of recognizable products from school desks to ice cream canisters serving the construction, education, medical and military industries. For more information on Echo Industries visit

Scott Leichliter

Echo Industries

+1 978-544-7000

email us here