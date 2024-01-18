BUILD-A-BEAR CELEBRATES VALENTINE's DAY WITH PAW-SOME SELECTION OF GIFTS STUFFED WITH LOVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This Valentine's Day, Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW ) is the perfect place to create and customize gifts that add a little more heart to life for that special someone. Whether for a lifelong partner, crush, Galentine, or little one, Build-A-Bear has a wide assortment of unique gifts and experiences that will be enjoyed and remembered for years to come. Visit the online Valentine's Day Shop or visit a local Workshop for an unforgettable gift.

Whether for a lifelong partner, crush, Galentine, or little one, Build-A-Bear has a wide assortment of unique gifts and experiences that will be enjoyed and remembered for years to come.

This stunning Red Roses Teddy Bear looks like a gorgeous rose bouquet with its textured red rose fur. For an extra special touch, skip the greeting card and add a personalized message with the Record Your Voice sound option, and the SCENTimentsTM Rose Bouquet Scent makes a sweet-smelling, showstopping gift that lasts long beyond real flowers.

NO RESERVATIONS NEEDED AT BUILD-A-BEAR

Date night becomes easier when guests take their sweethearts to a Build-A-Bear Workshop. No reservations are needed for this one-of-a-kind, unique in-store experience. Come in and enjoy the fun, make a furry friend for each other, and participate in a special heart ceremony to celebrate love. Furry friends can be instantly customized by recording a special message to be placed inside. This fun date night activity is perfect for romantic partners, new flings, Galentines or even a memorable activity for the whole family.

BEARS BEAT BOUQUETS THIS SEASON

Ditch the bouquet and choose the Red Roses Teddy Bear . This bear is a unique way to give a bouquet that lasts FURever. This stunning teddy bear looks like a gorgeous rose bouquet with its textured red rose fur. For an extra special touch, skip the greeting card and add a personalized message with the Record Your Voice sound option, and the SCENTimentsTM Rose Bouquet Scent makes a sweet-smelling, showstopping gift that lasts long beyond real flowers. Cupid has named this the "Valentine's Day Gift of the Year."

LOVE THEM "ALOTL"

Let someone special know they are loved "alotl" and make a splash with the brand new Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal ! The Axolotl is a Build-A-Bear best-selling "Toy of the Year" finalist, and this Valentine's Day-edition has its signature, charming smile with red fins and sparkly pink fur. This super cute furry friend is also available as the Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal Valentine's Day Gift Set .

IT'S A GROOVY KINDA LOVE

Groove is in the heart with the Groovy Hearts Pawlette Plush ! The classic and beloved bunny has fuzzy white fur and retro red heart floppy ears and paw pads. Groovy Hearts Pawlette is available in various outfits, sounds, scents and accessories for more heartfelt fun. She comes available as a standalone plush, or check out fan favorites with the Lovebug Gift Set , Red Roses Gift Set , or Valentine's Day PJs Gift Set .

WE GO TOGETHER LIKE...

Peanut butter and jelly, or coffee and donuts, or hot sauce and tacos, or even a cheeseburger and fries! Adding to the Build-A-Bear duo collection, the PB & J gift sets – featuring the Brown Cow Stuffed Animal PB & J Gift Set and Purple Cow Stuffed Animal PB & J Gift Set – are this year's newest duo releases. These sweet huggable cows come dressed in their own PB & J outfits with a Peanut Butter and Jelly T-Shirt and a cute Peanut Butter and Jelly Duo Wristie on its paws. Tell a special someone they are the peanut butter to their jelly with this special set!

Shop these additional clever duos including:



Pawlette Plush Cheeseburger and Fries Gift Set : A cheeseburger without fries? Never!

Pawlette Plush Coffee and Donuts Gift Set : Say "you complete me" with the coffee and donuts duo because everyone knows they are better together.

Pink Cuddles Teddy Bear Milk and Cookies Gift Set : Cookies without milk? No thanks! This adorable teddy bear will have them tickled pink with its cute outfit and milk and cookie wristies on its paws. Taco and Hot Sauce Duo

Wristie : Tacos and hot sauce make the ultimate dynamic duo! Add this perfect pair to the paws of any favorite furry friend.

STILL HAVENT FOUND WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR?

The perfect gift does exist!



With Bui8ld-A-Bear's Bear-lien, show the love for them is "out of this world" with the cutest furry friend in the galaxy available as the

Bear-lien Plush "I'm Glad You Exist" Gift Set .

Share Longhorn love this season with the Longhorn collection, available now in

mini , regular and GIANT sizes. BEARlieve in LOVE with the interactive, yet still cuddly as ever, plush that opens its eyes, responds to voice, and wiggles its ears. Bearlieve Teddy Bear Valentine's Day Gift Set comes dressed for snuggly Valentine's Day fun with its cute heart PJ sleeper included.

Still can't decide? A Build-A-Bear gift card will delight valentines of all ages. Visit Build-A-Bear Gift Cards | Shop Now at Build-A-Bear® (buildabear) .

GIVE A GREETING CARD THAT CAN BE HUGGED

Build-A-Bear offers a variety of options to customize gifts. Make it personal with Build-A-Bear's Record Your Voice capabilities by visiting a local Build-A-Bear Workshop , and make a recordable voice message to add to any furry friend and bring that greeting card message to life. Guests can also give a timeless gift that is stitched with love by adding an embroidery add-on to a furry friend for a gift they'll cherish forever. Or deliver a valentine message with a tee with Build-A-Bear's selection of hilarious and sweet furry friend tees that express the perfect words. Visit T-Shirt Shop | Fun T-Shirts for Stuffed Animals (buildabear) .

There's so much to love at Build-A-Bear as they continue their mission to add a little more heart to life. More information about Build-A-Bear Valentine's Day furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at Valentine's Day Gifts | Shop at Build-A-Bear® (buildabear) or at @buildabear on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

For additional Valentine's Day gift ideas designed exclusively for adult gifting, visit the Build-A-Bear After Dark collection which is found exclusively online in our age-gated Bear Cave microsite.

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life," appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop