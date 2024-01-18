France Denies Russia's Claims That It Has Mercenaries In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the Kremlin's claims about alleged French mercenaries in Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters , Ukrinform reported.

"France has no mercenaries, neither in Ukraine nor elsewhere, unlike certain others," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"France helps Ukraine with supplies of military material and military training, in full compliance with international law, to help Ukraine in its fight to defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," said the French foreign ministry.

On Wednesday, Russia said its forces had carried out a precision strike a day earlier on a building housing "foreign fighters" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.



to produce 78 Caesar howitzers for Ukraine this year – defense ministe

As reported, at night on January 17, Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging 19 residential buildings and injuring 17 people.



According to Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, fifteen women and two men were injured. Most of the injured are patients of the Ashera Medical Center, which specializes in gynecology and reproductive medicine.