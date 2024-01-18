Brazil’S Agribusiness Exports Grew In 2023

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian agribusiness exports grossed USD 166.5 billion in 2023, up 4.8% from 2022 as per data released by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock on Tuesday (16). The sector accounted for 49% of all Brazilian shipments in 2023. (Pictured, soybean shipment in Port of Paranaguá, Paraná.)

Agribusiness imports declined last year. Brazil purchased USD 16.6 billion from other countries, down 3.7% from 2022. According to the ministry, soybean exports contributed the most to the growth in agricultural exports, at USD 6.49 billion, followed by cane sugar, at USD 4.6 billion. Soybean exports accounted for 40.4% of total exports, followed by meats at 14.1%, cane sugar at 10.4%, grains at 9.3%, and forest products at 8.6%.

Brazilian agriculture official Roberto Perosa Roberto Perosa noted that“2023 marked a historic turning point for Brazilian agribusiness, achieving significant strides in exports and market expansion, resulting in a record trade balance surplus of almost USD 99 billion, a 62% increase from 2022.”

