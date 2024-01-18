Blueprint Prep Launches Free LSAT Prep Program Ahead Of The 2024 LSAT Changes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blueprint Prep , a leading LSAT prep company, has announced the launch of a new program aimed at helping students navigate the changes coming to the LSAT in 2024. This program is designed to give students the best chance at achieving their desired score and gaining acceptance into top law schools.

Beginning in August 2024, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is removing the Analytical Reasoning (also known as Logic Games) Section from the LSAT. This change has caused many students to rethink their LSAT strategy and left them wondering which version of the exam to take to maximize their chances of success.

Blueprint Prep is providing students with a unique solution: if a Blueprint student chooses to take the April or June LSAT with Logic Games but feels they would have done better without the Logic Games Section after getting their score back, they can register for the August LSAT and retake the Blueprint course (revised without Logic Games) for free.

"The LSAT is a crucial step in the law school admissions process, and students want to do everything they can to increase their chances of acceptance," said Matt Riley, CEO of Blueprint LSAT. "Ensuring students have access to comprehensive resources for LSAT success, regardless of the test version they encounter, is our top priority."

The Logic Games section of the LSAT has long been notorious for its difficulty, posing a real challenge for many test takers. However, according to a recent Blueprint Prep poll, 80% of respondents expressed their intention to take the LSAT before the LSAC removes Logic Games from the exam. Considering that the average acceptance rate for the top 15 law schools stands at a mere 12.6%, achieving a top score becomes critical to enhancing students' chances of acceptance.

"Our advice to test takers in 2024 is to take the LSAT with Logic Games as long as you have adequate time to prepare," said Riley. "If you achieve your goal score, you're done. You now have your LSAT score and can get your law school applications ready to apply early in the next cycle. If you get your score back and determine you could do better without Logic Games, you can retake [your course] with us for free and see if you can increase it. Two shots are better than one."

Students who wish to take advantage of this program must enroll in a Blueprint LSAT Live or 170+ Course to prepare for the 2024 April or June LSAT by April 15, 2024. All students will have access to Blueprint's unrivaled LSAT curriculum, veteran instructors, and arsenal of AI-powered tools.



