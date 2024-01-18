Epos Now And Opentable Team Up To Empower Hospitality Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epos Now , leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS), embedded finance, and payment solutions, has partnered with OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech, to empower the restaurant industry and enhance the dining experience for customers worldwide.Epos Now's POS technology has been at the forefront of helping small to medium businesses streamline their operations and drive growth. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features that include inventory management, staff management, reporting and analytics, and more. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Epos Now has become a trusted partner for tens of thousands of businesses across various industries.A perfect partner to further improve the customisation of the Epos Now solutions, OpenTable has transformed the way diners discover and book restaurants, helping restaurants fill seats. The platform, used by global diners, offers real-time availability, filters, and an expansive network of dining options, from neighbourhood gems to fine dining spots and more, making it easier than ever for diners to find their perfect restaurant for any occasion or preference.Through this partnership, Epos Now and OpenTable will bring together the power of seamless POS technology and restaurant reservation management, creating a synergy that promises to benefit restaurants and their customers in numerous ways, including helping to seat more guests and improve turn times with real-time table status alerts and allowing restaurants to offer a more personalised diner experience by using reservation data like food preferences and table preferences. New and existing restaurant customers will be able to integrate their Epos Now POS systems with OpenTable, allowing them to manage bookings, tables, and customer data effortlessly.Commenting on the partnership, Ryan Heaphy, VP of Partnerships at Epos Now, said, "We are delighted to partner with OpenTable, a company that shares our dedication to innovation and excellence in the restaurant industry. By integrating our POS technology with OpenTable, we aim to empower restaurants with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape.""We are excited to welcome Epos Now into the OpenTable partner ecosystem," said Robin Chiang, SVP of International Growth at OpenTable. "This collaboration will make it even easier for restaurants to provide a seamless dining experience to their guests end-to-end, from discovering and booking a table to settling up the tab. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the restaurant industry."Epos Now and OpenTable are excited about the potential of this partnership to shape the future of dining experiences.Together, they are committed to helping restaurants thrive in a rapidly changing industry landscape.Restaurateurs interested in learning more about the partnership and its benefits can visit our dedicated page for updates and to sign up to the exclusive waiting list.About Epos Now:Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.For more information, please visitAbout OpenTable:OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.6 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.

