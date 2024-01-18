Decoexchange Celebrates Academic Excellence With Heartwarming Gift To Local 5Th Grade Class

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chalmette, LA, USA - January 17, 2024 - In a heartening display of community support and encouragement, Damon Oates, co-founder of DecoExchange, has gone above and beyond to reward the hard work and dedication of a 5th-grade class at Noble Minds Institute for Whole Child Learning in New Orleans, LA. The students, under the guidance of their inspiring teacher, Ashley Chauvin, took on a reading challenge with the promise of a bike for one lucky student. Little did they know that the entire class would be the recipient of an extraordinary surprise.

Recognizing the effort and commitment these young minds invested in their academic progress, Damon Oates stepped forward to reward not just the winning student but the entire class. The reading challenge, designed to motivate the students to explore the wonders of literature, took an unexpected turn when Damon purchased bikes for every student who successfully met the reading goal.

"We wanted to send a message that if you hit goals and put in the work, you will be rewarded," Damon Oates expressed. "We didn't want any of the kids to think, 'Man, I did all this work and I didn't even get anything for it.' So, we wanted to drive the message home that if you put in the work, you will see results."

This heartwarming gesture aims to instill the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance in the students, inspiring them to reach for their goals with the assurance that their efforts will be recognized and rewarded.

To capture the emotional moment when Damon Oates revealed the surprise to the class, a reel was shared on social media, garnering touching reactions from the local community. View the heartwarming moment here: .

DecoExchange, founded by Damon Oates and Parker Stelly, is an organization that harnesses the power of its crafting community of over 500,000 Facebook followers to raise funds for charitable causes. At the core of DecoExchange's mission is the belief in using their influence, knowledge, and community to positively impact the world.

To connect with the vibrant DecoExchange community, join the Facebook group at . For more information about DecoExchange, visit their Facebook page at .

In a world where kindness and generosity often go unnoticed, Damon Oates and DecoExchange have proven that a simple act of recognition can make a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals, shaping them into the leaders of tomorrow.

About DecoExchange

Founded by Damon Oates and Parker Stelly, DecoExchange is an organization that leverages its crafting community of over 500,000 Facebook followers to raise money for a good cause while educating creators and crafters in the process on how to create and sell a handmade product. At the heart of DecoExchange is the core value that they use their influence, knowledge, and community to impact the world positively. Teaching while inspiring others to donate and help out is one of the many things that make the wreath-making community great.

