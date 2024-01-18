Playing Cards And Board Games Market: Global Industry Size 2024-32: Industry Trends, Global Research And Forecast Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Playing Cards and Board Games Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global playing cards and board games market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the playing cards and board games market?

The global playing cards and board games market size reached US$ 18.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.7 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Playing Cards and Board Games Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The Playing Cards and Board Games market is significantly influenced by technological advancements, particularly in the realm of digitalization. The integration of technology into traditional games has led to the development of hybrid games, combining physical components with digital elements, such as apps or augmented reality. This evolution not only attracts a tech-savvy younger audience but also revitalizes interest among traditional players. Furthermore, online platforms and social media have facilitated the widespread sharing of game-related content, boosting community engagement and market growth. However, this reliance on technology also raises concerns regarding accessibility for less tech-inclined audiences and the preservation of traditional gaming experiences.

Cultural and Social Trends:

Social and cultural trends play a pivotal role in shaping the Playing Cards and Board Games market. The recent resurgence in popularity of board games and playing cards can be partly attributed to a growing interest in social gaming experiences as a form of entertainment and social interaction. This trend has been further amplified by the increasing appeal of nostalgia-driven products among adults, reconnecting them with childhood experiences. Moreover, the rise of gaming conventions and local gaming communities creates a strong cultural movement supporting these games. However, changes in social trends and leisure preferences, such as shifts towards more solitary or digital forms of entertainment, could potentially impact this market.

Economic Factors:

The economic environment significantly impacts the Playing Cards and Board Games market. Disposable income levels among consumers directly affect their spending on leisure activities, including board games and playing cards. In regions with higher disposable incomes, there is often a greater willingness to invest in premium, designer games, which can boost market growth. Conversely, economic downturns can lead to reduced spending on non-essential items, potentially affecting sales. Additionally, the cost of production, influenced by materials, labor, and transportation costs, can affect pricing and profitability, thereby impacting market dynamics. The market also faces competition from alternative entertainment forms like video games, which can offer more immersive experiences at a similar or lower cost.

Playing Cards and Board Games Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Playing Cards

Boarding Games



Chess



Scrabble



Monopoly



Ludo Others

Board games represented the largest segment due to their wide appeal across various age groups and the rising trend of social gaming.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

Offline represented the largest segment because of the established retail infrastructure and consumers' preference for physical examination of products before purchase.

Breakup By Country Insights:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest segment owing to its large population base, increasing disposable incomes, and growing popularity of gaming as a leisure activity.

Global Playing Cards and Board Games Market Trends:

The resurgence of interest in traditional forms of entertainment has breathed new life into this industry. In an increasingly digital world, people are seeking opportunities to engage face-to-face with friends and family. Playing cards and board games provide a tangible and social gaming experience that appeals to a wide audience. Additionally, the continuous innovation in game design, with creative themes, intricate mechanics, and visually appealing components, has attracted both casual gamers and hobbyists. The ease of accessing games online and the proliferation of crowdfunding platforms have empowered independent game designers to bring their creations to market. Furthermore, the pandemic-induced lockdowns highlighted the value of home entertainment, leading to increased sales of playing cards and board games.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Playing Cards and Board Games Industry:



Boda Games

Buffalo Games

Grey Fox Games

NECA/WizKids LLC University Games Corporation

